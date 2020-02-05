WT Bradley
Stillwater
To the editor:
Oh, the horrors of it all. The crying, howling, weeping and cursing. Another devastating upset following the last election, the Mueller investigation and now the very strong indication that President Trump will be re-elected and continue making America great.
What can be done to stop this horrible trend? Possibly elect a communist or a crooked old man or even one of the other socialists wagging along. Oh well, even with broken hearts, ain’t it great to be able to believe all the bad while enjoying all the good?
