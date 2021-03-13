David Wall
Perkins
To the editor:
I have to disagree with Secretary Mayorkas and the Biden Administration. What is happening on the border is more than a “challenge,” it is a crisis. And it is 100% the doing of the President of the United States. Rather than building on President Trump’s border security and asylum policy, which slowed illegal immigration down to a halt and created partnerships with Latin America, President Biden has taken a different approach.
Biden has ended the Remain in Mexico policy, which allowed migrants to remain in Mexico while their asylum cases are heard, rather than being released into the U.S. He also halted all deportations (though a judge struck it down) and border wall construction. This sends a message to the whole world that our government is not serious about enforcing immigration law. He has gutted enforcement, and rescinded Trump’s EO on streamlining and improving efficiency in our refugee system.
What have been the results? We have 6,000 illegal aliens crossing into the U.S. a day. When it was over 1,000 the Obama Administration considered it a crisis. This is fueling the pandemic since some reports from DHS have claimed 15% to 25% are covid-19 positive. There are a record number of children being held in Border Patrol custody (or cages as the media called it when Trump was President). Finally, this crisis has exacerbated and fueled the human trafficking on the border, which has caused the Mexican government to raise this concern with Biden.
The number of crossings now exceed 100,000 and are projected to balloon. The Administration though has responded not by empowering our border patrol, but by cutting a $4 billion check for foreign aid. Hey Joe, where is the $2,000? Border communities are overwhelmed, Democrat congressmen and mayors from the Rio Grande valley are pleading to the President. Nevertheless, Joe Biden ignores these communities to cater to left wing activists. These reasons and more is why I urge our Senators and Representatives to hold Joe Biden accountable, and end this crisis!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.