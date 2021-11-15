Holly Hartman
Stillwater
To the editor:
The NEA Big Read has just wrapped up. Kudos to the Stillwater Public Library for presenting six weeks of varied and creative opportunities for adults and children to engage with each other around two intriguing books. There was truly something for everyone, from live music to survival skills courses. We are a lucky community to have such a talented, resourceful and flexible library staff! With the 100th anniversary of the SPL approaching, it is well worth considering what Stillwater would miss without this vital hub of information, education and entertainment. Our library is so much more than a “dusty pile of old books,” as one was once described to me; go there soon and find your own “why.”
