I‘m just curious...when will our lawmakers hold our president accountable for his racist and bigoted speech? As in ALL of our lawmakers? I know of only one in our state who has at least voiced disapproval of his despicable rhetoric.
As to the excuses that his words are not racist...a spade is a spade. It is what it is. Spinning it through the PR wash doesn’t change it. Parading tokens (such as Elaine Chao) doesn’t change it. Our elected officials should represent our highest ideals...not our basest and worst impulses.
This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans, or about liberals or conservatives...this is about RIGHT and WRONG. What will you choose?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.