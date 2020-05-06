To the editor:
It’s rather rich that Steve Fair rips on the World Health Organization while giving his (low)standard-bearer of his party a free pass.
He fails to mention how Trump gutted agencies from the Cabinet level on down, hampering intelligence and infrastructure frameworks to combat the virus. He fails to mention how Trump sat on his hands for a month or more before he did ANYTHING. He fails to mention the Swiss cheese response when the pandemic was in full swing, leaving the states to essentially deal with it on their own (and if not for our state and local authorities, it would have been WORSE).
There is the daily dog-and-pony show where Trump goes from blaming China/Democrats/the press to snake oil salesman ... his latest being that injecting bleach or shining UV light into people will be an instant cure (and I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump cultists are pickling themselves with bleach or sticking sunlamps up their backsides ... but I’m being half-sarcastic). And there is also Baby Huey inciting armed insurrection against local authorities, who couldN’T care less if they get themselves or others sick...they want to go to Walmart or Target!
It’s telling that a country that brags that it has the best hospital system in the world has the most CASES and DEATHS from coronavirus. Let that sink in. That the WHO HAD a test, which the CDC rejected for their own...which turned out to be faulty.
As for the Who (that is Roger Daltry and company), while there are only two surviving members, they’ve played and recorded LONG after 1983 ... but like the rest of the GOP, it seems Mr. Fair is in a time warp and not in the here and now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.