Bobby Garringer
Coyle
To the editor:
The socialistic world view of the financiers and movers and shakers of Black Lives Matter is being successfully peddled in America. The movement’s elite see our problems in terms of evil social institutions, not ultimately in terms of personal moral failures.
UCLA’s School of Public Affairs website states approvingly, “The individual racist need not exist” because “institutional racism is pervasive in the dominant culture.”
Now notice, according to thoroughgoing socialistic thinkers, there may not be even – one – racist in the United States, but we are still a racist nation! “Racism is engrained in the fabric and system of the American society,” they say.
So what does BLM’s leaders tell us to do about it? First, dismantle existing American institutions because they divide us into categories of oppressors and victims. Second, build new socialistic institutions that put socialistically-minded people in charge of property and policy. Then, they believe, the rest of the people will eventually be made right because the institutions will have been made right.
This pipe dream dehumanizes us and hasn’t worked anywhere else in the world.
Most Americans have, with good reason, believed that our laws and institutions are now essentially sound and worth preserving and that racists – red, yellow, black, brown, and white – are a problem we will always have.
The questions are: (1) will enough of us, as members of the – human – race, accept our moral obligations toward each other? and (2) will we – peaceably and methodically – hold those who guide our institutions accountable to treat us, with our many differences – equally?
