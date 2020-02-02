Bobby Garringer
Coyle
To the editor:
The John Bolton revelation reported in the New York Times last Sunday is not the bombshell it’s been labeled.
It’s supposed to include the assertion, by the former national security adviser, that President Trump, in no uncertain terms, withheld defense funds from Ukraine with the purpose of getting that country to announce investigations of Joe and Hunter Biden. Instead, the article rambles on about what it calls the Ukraine Affair, with irrelevant swipes at Trump about conspiracy theories, paranoia, and harangues – shaped by the reporters’ obvious bias.
When the article gets around to Bolton’s references to Biden, these are embedded in Trump’s general concerns about Ukraine, with no demand for an investigation.
The phrasing of the article shows the context of any mention of the Bidens in three examples: (1) “The president often hits at multiple opponents in his harangues…as he appeared to do in speaking to Mr. Bolton” (2) “Mr. Trump aired his long-standing grievances about Ukraine” (3) “He preferred sending no assistance to Ukraine until officials had turned over all materials they had about [Robert Mueller’s] Russia investigation” that, according to the Time’s reporters, “related to Biden and supporters of Hillary Clinton.” (Nothing here about an investigation into Hunter and Joe, is there?)
Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi have stated, “There can be no doubt now that Bolton directly contradicts the heart of the president’s defense.” Really? Mitt Romney and everyone else should ignore them and toss the Times article for what it is, much ado about nothing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.