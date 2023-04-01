Boynton keeping Cowboys relevant
Craig Maile
Stillwater
To the editor:
Another Cowboys’ men’s basketball season has ended with another winning effort.
My wife and I have been impressed with how Coach Boynton shapes winning people along the way to winning games. We feel fortunate that OSU has Coach Boynton representing not only the university, but the values and ethics we see too rarely these days.
We are thankful that the “S” in OSU can also stand for “Standards” that we can stand behind. We think that the final score does not really appear on a scoreboard, but in the lives well lived in the company of other human beings.
We enjoy the energy that the Cowboys’ team displays on the court. We appreciate the perseverance that the players and Coach Boynton have displayed throughout the season. Coach, we think you are already “relevant” in the most important way for any leader of young people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.