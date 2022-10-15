Dana Cole
Stillwater
To the editor:
In reply to Fred Clark’s letter of Oct 13.
Dear Mr. Clark, it is dangerous to spread misinformation you may have heard on Fox News or OANN, or perhaps some other outlet.
I suggest you try watching or reading less biased sources. There are many choices, including Associated Press, Axios, BBC, Christian Science Monitor, NPR news programs, Reuters, The Hill, USA Today, and The Wall Street Journal. These sources may not always be comfortable for your particular world view, but that is seldom the case for any of us.
