Fred Clark
Glencoe
To the editor:
In a second interview with Hunter Biden’s business associate, Tony Bobulinksi, it appears the “Big Lie” that the election was rigged, the facts may suggest that it was, in fact, rigged by our own corrupt FBI. It was reportedly said that they refused to expose the Biden story because they didn’t want to “release this in an election year.” In so doing, they did affect the outcome of the 2020 election and did achieve their goal of preventing Donald Trump from winning.
It is reported that if Trump had received fewer than 25,000 more votes in fewer than five swing states, some of which had unconstitutionally changed election laws weeks before the election, Donald Trump would have won the electoral vote and would now be our president.
Let’s hope that the truth will now come out and the corruption of our Justice Department be exposed and everyone involved, including the Biden family, be held accountable.
But don’t count on it.
