Rick Whitney
Stillwater
To the editor:
I was a school bus driver for four years for SPS. I enjoyed it. Serving the students – from kindergarten up to seniors in high school. Driving them to school on those early mornings, as well as bringing them home in the afternoon.
I also enjoyed driving Marching Band and different athletes to competitions and games. Hauling kids to museums and many other field trips.
I appreciated my fellow bus drivers. They are doing a hard job and often a thankless job. There were hard days where our student riders tried to give us grief. But the bus drivers keep at it.
It’s a challenging job. I was surprised, at first, just how hard it was. Your first concern as a driver is the safety of your student riders. Other cars and vehicles would often run our red flashing lights and stop signs. Often Stillwater residents would be texting as they were driving. You are always watching out for your kids and hoping and praying that there would never be an accident. Gratefully there were none.
But what made it especially hard, was when students were acting up and yelling and carrying on. Especially on the afternoon routes. Drivers do their best to maintain some order. Many students often needed to be corrected and disciplined and parents would get involved. If there was a disagreement about how a student was acting on the bus, it was a simple matter to show the parent their child’s behavior on the bus’s many interior video cameras.
Bus drivers need our support. A lot of drivers don’t want to drive children, because they know how bad a number of students act. It’s hard to fill school bus routes, given the way a lot of Middle School and Junior High students act while on the bus.
My hope is that our students and parents will do a better job this year.
