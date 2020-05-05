To the editor:
Dropping the face mask requirement because a citizen or two are inconvenienced is ridiculous. Face masks do little to protect the wearer. Masks protect those around the wearer by restraining droplets expelled by coughing, sneezing, etc., very prevalent during Oklahoma’s allergy season.
Merchants also need to look out for the health and safety of their employees. Merchants can impose their own safety requirements, they do not need a city, county, state or federal edict. So, dropping the requirement exposes all those around people too good to wear masks, potentially exposing merchants to liability.
As for threats of ANY kind, take cellphone pics and call law enforcement. Turn the pics over to law enforcement. Just another instance of government rolling over to a vocal minority, forgetting about the majority.
Merchants can prevent many confrontations by posting a notice outside their business. I’m not referring to an 8x10 note with much verbiage scattered among 15 or 20 other notices plastered on windows but a 4-foot-by-10-foot banner proclaiming: FACE MASKS REQUIRED in print large enough to be read 50 feet away. For instance, Walmart could post it across the posts at the entrance preventing many personal confrontations. Maybe the city should have included a banner size in their declaration.
Merchants have the alternative of employing Bubba or other security at their entrances. A week or two and the message gets around.
How about a mask-free hour a couple of times a week near closing time after the public has fondled merchandise all day? No employees except those monitoring security cameras, all self check out and exit security. Makes as much sense as not wearing a face mask. We are still at the mercy of COVID-19 and personal choice, the choice we make and the choice others make, good or bad.
