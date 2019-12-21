Michael Smolen
Stillwater
To the editor:
On Wednesday the US House of Representatives impeached President Trump on two charges, calling on a foreign country to interfere in our election (Abuse of Office), and Obstruction of Congress. The Republicans objected, saying “you haven’t proved it, and you were unfair.” They never said, “it is unimportant.” If President Trump did not already have a history of bullying or calling for favors from those who cannot refuse, we might even sympathize. If he did not have a history of lying, we might believe he was not calling for investigation of the Biden family. But would anyone believe the President’s call to Ukraine was “perfect”? Would anyone believe it was just a coincidence that he put a hold on Ukraine’s money at the same time he asked for a favor? Would anyone believe it was a coincidence he released the money as soon as he knew the whistleblower report was about to be released? What every Republican believes, and knows, is that President Trump will punish any Republican who votes to impeach. I would like to know which Republican thinks Mr. Trump is completely innocent.
