William Sanders
Stillwater
To the editor:
I happened to read a letter to the editor by one Karan Brunken complaining that letter writers like me are giving our “poor, poor president” such a hard time by “hating” him because of what we heard. Well, speaking for myself ... Tiny Hands has earned EVERYTHING he’s gotten, and considering what he has actually said, done and tweeted, as a citizen of a republic it’s my duty to keep him in line.
The News Press is free to print my letter or not (and to their credit, they’re quite fair and balanced in that regard).
Second, I certainly take issue that “good” people are only those who support leaders and ideas only you and your friends “like”... that’s not how it works in a free society. There were “good” Germans who loved Hitler. There were “good” Russians that loved Stalin. And unfortunately, there were “good” Americans that were content with putting citizens of Japanese descent into prison camps or decimating Native Americans. A healthy country needs a loyal opposition, or it becomes either a failed state (like Venezuela) or a totalitarian one (like Russia).
As for myself, I have a lot of things in my heart, which proves I have one ... along with a will and mind of my own to go with it. I also pay my taxes, served my country, give to charity and attend my church every week, yet I make no secret I loathe Trump. If that last fact makes me such a “bad man,” maybe you should reassess what you consider “good.” I also am quite eligible to vote, and I only need “what I hear” along with what I see and read to motivate me in the ballot box, when I use my wallet, or if, Heaven forbid ... write a letter!
