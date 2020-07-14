Valerie Kisling
Stillwater
To the editor:
I had two Black Lives Matter yard signs in front of my house. One had been up two weeks, the second about three days. They were stolen on Friday, July 10, between 2 and 7 p.m.
They did not blow away in the storm.
I doubt the thieves read the newspaper, but if they did, I would ask them to be good citizens and leave my property alone.
I respect your right to your opinions, and I demand the same.
