Mike Woods
Stillwater
To the editor:
I sat down Thursday morning (11-12-2020) and began reading various news sources I subscribe to. The lead story above the fold and top of the page in the Tulsa World read “Immediate action required” and went on to say “COVID-19’s spread in Oklahoma is unyielding, unmitigated and requires immediate action, with all indicators worsening as hospitalizations hit record numbers, according to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report.”
Every news source I read had lead stories about COVID-19. It is apparent this pandemic is getting worse and is being felt nationally, state-wide and locally. A Letter to the Editor (Thursday) in the News Press from several Stillwater residents titled “The very essence of community” hit the mark in my opinion. Caring about our neighbors’ lives seems a pretty low bar to consider as we “still” debate the use of masks to protect one another.
Science, common sense, and real world observations show us that masks work. It disappoints me that in the midst of a pandemic getting worse on a daily basis, we will spend public dollars to have a recall effort trying to punish elected public officials for doing their best choosing from extremely difficult choice sets.
I, too, express my appreciation to our mayor and city council for their service as they deal with unprecedented times and try to protect us all.
