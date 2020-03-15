To the editor:
Statements in two recent letters caught my attention. One writer stated that the current president’s response to the virus outbreak had been “very effective.”
I heard this president claim that the number of cases would soon trend downward, when no health authorities had said so and without any data to back up such a dangerous claim. Since then, the misleading statements from the president have continued. I don’t know about you, but I’ll take the words of our public health professionals over those of a former reality TV personality.
Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, is a former drug company executive, meaning he is another industry fox in another taxpayer henhouse. So, I’m not reassured about the potential effectiveness of this administration’s efforts.
A better bet is to listen to the public health professionals who actually serve the people and to get the facts from legitimate news sources such as this newspaper.
Only when the virus is in the rearview mirror can we determine what was effective and what was not. Another writer claimed that the approval rating for Barack Obama was never higher than 45%. Not so.
The Gallup polling organization lists the favorability ratings for each year of the Obama administration. The highest rating was 67% at the start of that administration and was 59% during the last month of the second term.
The same writer – whose letter suggested somebody like me should seek citizenship in another country if I disagree with her on another issue – invited me to attend a rally for the current president. Thanks for the invite, but I can get the gist of that experience from reading the letters to the editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.