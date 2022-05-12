Nancy Eytcheson
Ripley
To the editor:
To our neighbors in Payne County,
Payne County Master Gardeners would like to invite you to participate in our latest project. We have been noticing some spectacular front yards this year as the flowers are finally starting to bloom, grass greening up, and the trees budding out, and we would like to celebrate and showcase those yards to the whole community.
We plan to spotlight beautiful front yards in Payne County with the Golden Shovel award during May/June, then July/August, and in September/October. A sign would go up in the yard to celebrate, and we would like to take photos for an article in the paper.
If you would like your yard to be considered for this award, or if you have a friend or neighbor with a fabulous yard that we need to know about, please contact Payne County Master Gardeners at pcmggoldenshovel@gmail.com. We need the homeowner’s name, address and phone number please so we can contact them if their yard is selected. Please let us know if you would like to tell us about a front yard we need to have a look at!
