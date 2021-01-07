Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
The U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stated “now we take Georgia, then we change America.” If the changes he wants to make are directed at the U.S. Constitution, he will be violating his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies. America has an amendment process to make corrective changes. No individual, whether they are an elected official or a private citizen, has the authority to change our country as they see fit. Mr. Schumer should be a servant of the American people instead of targeting our government for his own self-interest.
Changing America is not his job!
