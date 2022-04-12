Pat Darlington
Stillwater
To the editor:
I am grateful for our local religious and psychological leaders who have written thoughtful, clear letters in support of our children and youth (and all persons) who are transgender.
In addition to a religious or psychological perspective, I offer a personal perspective. I have a grandson whom we first identified as female and who, from earliest ages, identified himself as a boy. It took me awhile to wrap my head around this and I don’t really know that I completely understand yet; in fact, I don’t even understand why some of my grandkids are left-handed.
There are actually a lot of things in this world I don’t understand. What I do understand, however, is that my grandson is kind, stubborn, generous, sensitive, ornery, funny, strong and confident, and happy ... loves to play with friends, enjoys sports, tries to avoid chores and “mostly” likes school. He is not a political litmus test or a religious talking point. He’s just a kid; no agenda.
I have learned, in some painful ways, that I don’t have as much control in my life ... or the lives of other ... that I thought I had. I do know that I have the option to live out of fear or out of love. I choose love. Even when I don’t understand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.