Joanne Hamilton
Stillwater
To the editor:
My doorbell rang on Sunday evening, Dec. 21. When I answered it, I saw a small group of people smiling at me. They wanted to wish me blessings, give me a gift, and sing for me if I had time. Unfortunately, I did not have the time right then. However, a young girl in front handed me my gift. They walked away, wishing me, God’s blessing.
What a wonderful Christmas event. They certainly had the true spirit of Christmas, And I have thought of that special event many times since. I thought they might be from a church, but when I opened the card it was signed, “The Youngs.”
Thank you Young family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.