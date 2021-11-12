Riley Flack

Stillwater

To the editor:

I answered the city’s call for help by joining the Citizens Recycling Task Force 2 years ago.

The problem?

The recycling program was broken. Our contract recycler was getting 40-50% unrecyclable garbage and refusing shipments. And the recycling market collapsed when China stopped accepting it. So we were sending everything to a landfill.

The decision was made to raise everyone’s waste bill by 11.5% immediately and 4% in 2023 to build a $1.6M recycling staging facility.

Fast forward 2 years, the cost to build is now $3.2M, and a 10-year cost of $8.5M.

Because of the doubling in the price, our City Council will be forced to put out RFP’s on the recycling program again.

We cannot afford to build and operate a recycling center at a cost of $850,000 per year. There are other options.

We can let citizens who want to recycle do so. Bartlesville and other OK cities have outsourced recycling to a private company. For $12/month, they will pick up your recycling from your curb. Cost to taxpayers = $0.

We can continue to use the landfill. Our current landfill is modern, safe, effective, and has more than 100 years of life remaining. Additional cost to taxpayers = $0.

We can preserve curbside recycling and give Stillwater taxpayers a break; why would we not?

