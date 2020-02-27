Kerry Bergmann
Marshalltown, Iowa
To the editor:
During the recent dual meet between our two historic wrestling program, the Oklahoma State team all came out with the Sorenson Strong bandanas in support of recent Iowa graduate Brandon Sorenson, the 149-pound, four-time all-American fighting cancer.
I have known Brandon since he was wrestling in high school and was a four-time Iowa State Champ. He is a great kid who represented our university with honor. It just goes to show we can come together for bigger things.
That was a class act by Oklahoma State. Thank you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.