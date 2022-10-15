Cindy Alexander
Stillwater
To the editor:
I was very amused by the recent opinion piece by Steve Fair in which he went to great lengths to discredit and disparage Clean Up Oklahoma. It’s obvious that Clean Up Oklahoma has had quite an impact to warrant such attention.
Clean Up Oklahoma began with the creation of a Facebook page in February of this year as the organizers began brainstorming on the best ways to end the rampant political corruption in our state. A virtual Town Hall in early April had about 5,000 participants. There was great interest in the plan being developed which would shine a light on the people and practices responsible for the corrupt schemes that have wasted our tax dollars and lined the pockets of politically connected friends and cronies.
The official launch of Clean Up Oklahoma was April 13, the first day of filing for candidates for the 2022 elections. All candidates were asked to sign a pledge to help the citizens of Oklahoma clean up corruption, make the government more transparent, and return power to the voters. A total of 64 politicians signed the pledge: 39 Democrats, 21 Republicans, 2 Independents, and 2 Libertarians.
Fair complains about Clean Up Oklahoma being partisan, citing advocating for open primaries and a non-partisan redistricting commission as proof. He claims that “these ideas are directly from the Democrat Party playbook”. The truth is that those concepts are also supported by at least three other well-known nonpartisan organizations, all committed to a government that is fairly elected by a majority of registered voters.
Fair states that “Clean Up Oklahoma isn’t really against corruption- just corruption that doesn’t include them. CUO wants open primaries because they are losing elections in Oklahoma.” Fair did not, and in fact cannot, cite one example of Clean Up Oklahoma being involved in corruption. Furthermore, Clean Up Oklahoma neither wins nor loses elections as it is an organization working to educate voters and is neither a candidate for any office nor consulting with the campaign team of any candidate.
Fair opines that “Winning an election in Oklahoma means you have to run as a Republican.” Apparently, he hasn’t noticed that the Democratic candidates for Governor and State Superintendent are currently leading in the polls. Both, by the way, signed the Anti-Corruption Pledge.
