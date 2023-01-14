Lori Wieder
Stillwater
To the editor:
We have two adult children with rare genetic disorders marked primarily with intellectual disabilities; they need lifelong care.
The state is supposed to provide developmental disabilities services (DDS) to families like ours, but we’ve been waiting for more than ten years.
Thanks to new legislative funding, we’ve been told the wait is almost over – although we’ve remained skeptical.
But last month, Oklahoma Human Services hosted a regional meeting in Enid for families on the DDS waitlist and we were pleasantly surprised.
We met DDS staff members and were able to discuss our specific situation and what services we can anticipate receiving. And we were part of a resource fair with providers of residential services, vocational services, speech therapy and technology. We met a vocational specialist who immediately addressed an issue we were experiencing and followed up with us right after the meeting. We were shocked – this isn’t what we we’ve been accustomed to with Oklahoma Human Services.
The agency’s Interim Director Samantha Galloway was at the event and introduced herself to our table, which made me feel like our family’s struggles really do matter to people in leadership.
The help we received from the entire DDS staff was impressive - from the one-on-one conversations to help filling out Sooner Care/Medicaid forms to answering all our questions. After a decade of waiting, we are now prepared to come onto DDS services.
If you have a loved one on the DDS waitlist, I hope you’ll attend a regional family meeting when it’s your turn so you can see what we’ve been waiting so long for all these years!
