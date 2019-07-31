Velda Lorenz
Stillwater
To the editor:
I want to comment on Jerry Bettis’ recent letter to the editor (Racism, Evangelicalism, and Trumpists). Mr. Bettis used the term “Faustian bargain” and I want to clarify the concept. The term “Faustian Bargain” originated many centuries ago as a classic German legend. There are many references in music, movies and literature. Johann Georg Faust, c 1480-1540, was a highly successful yet dissatisfied man. He made a bargain with the Devil, exchanging his soul for unlimited knowledge and worldly pleasures. The concept is elemental in many Christian beliefs. In Matthew 4, Jesus is tempted in a bargain for all the kingdom and its glory if only He will worship Satan. Jesus refuses!
Whatever name you give to evil when you bargain for power, wealth, and control of innocents, you have sold your soul to everlasting damnation. I am happy to finally say it in plain English!
