Danielle Shreve
Stillwater
To the editor:
It’s been 25 years since our federal government last passed a gun safety law: that’s 25 years of families being devastated as their loved ones were killed or wounded, 25 years of survivors and activists demanding change, and 25 years of the gun lobby and its allies standing in the way of overwhelmingly popular, life-saving legislation.
But now, that wait can finally be over.
We deserve more than thoughts and prayers from our elected officials and our Senators, James Lankford and James Inhofe can be part of the solution. We need the US Senate to take action on background checks, to keep guns away from people who shouldn’t have them.
As a Moms Demand Action member of Everytown Survivor Network, gun violence prevention is important to me because it’s too easy to obtain a gun. I urge our Senators to do what is right for our country and our community, and vote to pass background check legislation.
We need more than thoughts and prayers to prevent gun violence – we need action. And that begins with background checks and common sense gun laws.
I urge people to contact their representatives or attend the next Moms Demand Action event. And you don’t need to be a mom to join because Moms Demand Action is for every American who wants a future free of gun violence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.