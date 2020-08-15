Gracie Essary
Stillwater
To the editor:
Dear Stillwater Community,
I am Gracie Essary. I am 9 and I am going into the 4th grade. My school is Richmond Elementary. It is the best school ever. My sister, Emmalee, goes to kindergarten there too. All of my friends are there, and the teachers at Richmond are really nice. The principal is really nice, too. We all cooperate together and have yearly events like Rocket Run, Bingo Night and Book Fair.
This year we might not go into school to learn, because of COVID-19. Our school decided that if the case numbers go over a certain amount we will have to do virtual learning that week. They will check every Friday and look at the cases to decide if we go inside school or not.
There is going to be a concert at the Tumbleweed, and a lot of college kids are going to go to the concert. Maybe even people from out of town. I think more COVID-19 cases will pop up because of the concert, and we might not be able to go to school. I feel that it is not our fault and it is frustrating that I won’t be able to go to school because of a concert.
So I made a petition to stop the concert so case numbers go down, and kids can go inside school to learn. If you want to sign my petition, email me at essarycg@gmail.com.
Thank you for your time.
