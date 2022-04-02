Bob Charles
Retired Stillwater Fire Lieutenant
To the editor:
As per the City of Stillwater information that is being spread in our community, “The current station is not a safe or healthy environment for firefighters. The current station poses a health risk- from no exhaust capture system to remove diesel fumes, foundation issues, lead paint, asbestos, no co-ed facilities, lack of living and shower spaces, difficult to heat and cool, and more.”
I was employed as a Stillwater Firefighter from 1984-2014. During this period of time I probably spent a total of 15 years working out of Fire Station 2. Over the years, the City of Stillwater was made aware of most of these same conditions that now have everyone in an uproar. They did address some of them, but it didn’t seem to be as important as it is now. They installed a diesel fume exhaust system that seemed to work pretty well – not the top of the line but it worked – new air conditioning units, installed a water filtration system for the whole building due to bad water. When the toilet wouldn’t flush properly you knew it was time to go up stairs and replace the filters. We had an additional water filter in the kitchen so we could drink filtered water. The city also remodeled the kitchen and added separate bedrooms for all the firefighters.
I am sure the conditions remain the same. The same paint and same asbestos has been in there the entire time. One letter to the editor stated they are afraid the doors are going to fall on someone. She could see the fear in the Fire Chief’s eyes when he was giving her a station tour. Same doors forever. As you can see these issues have been going on for quite awhile. I have been retired for almost eight years, so do the math.
As I have already stated, I was stationed there for about 15 years of my career and nothing has really changed in regard to most of these issues.
We have already had a former captain and a fellow crew member of mine die way too soon from cancer. Was it just meant to be that way, or were they exposed to something on an emergency scene, or could it possibly be Fire Station 2? I don’t know but what I do know is this, firefighters have always been risk takers and are willing to put their lives on the line in the line of duty but they shouldn’t have to do it where they live.
I am shocked that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has allowed this station to remain open with all these health and safety risks that have been identified at Fire Station 2. Maybe OSHA needs to be notified to see if some of these issues can be corrected since the Firefighters will be required to continue living in these conditions until a new station is built.
Rumor has it, it will take two years to build a new station. Regardless of the outcome of the upcoming bond issue vote for Fire Station 2, if it is really that bad, all personnel should be removed and the station should be immediately shut down until all the health and safety issue identified by the City of Stillwater have been corrected.
