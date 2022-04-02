Karen Flack
Stillwater
To the editor:
Our youth live in very challenging times. Many are in single parent homes which present specific hardships. More and more youths are dealing with abuse and addiction issues in their homes. Sad but true the values that once were important in families (for example a mom and a dad working together to raise a family) isn’t valued anymore.
Whether you believe in God or not, the morals and principles that come from God are what have kept our nation strong, and our families united. I know we don’t live in a Pollyanna world without problems, but divorce is the go-to today if you aren’t happy. Broken families are prone to all kinds of difficulties.
Godly morals and guidelines are good for all people. They help us live with respect for one another, to be kind and thoughtful, to be helpful to others especially in hard times, to put others before ourselves, and to become responsible caring adults.
I’d like to ask you a few questions to think about.
• What is being taught in our schools? How to think or what to think?
• Why is there an abundance of gender confusion today?
• Are our kids being taught History? The good and the bad?
• Why are youth turning against America?
• Do you know what woke means?
Evil is growing in our world and has many people blinded, confused, and searching for help. Good and worthy values are being taken from our youth and destroying our families.
It’s time to give thought to these important questions and take a stand for something.
It’s time to get involved in our youths’ lives.
