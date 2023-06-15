Mo Wassell
Stillwater
To the editor:
Hooray for another contract renewal for Prairie Arts Center! Kudos to Rebecca Brienan, Meghan Brasuell and the rest of the amazing staff! As a long-time supporter of PAC (previously Multi Arts Center, previously Multigraphis), I’ve been spending my money and my creativity there since we moved to Oklahoma in 1996. And I’ve witnessed the many reinventions of this fabulous art center and have been involved at various levels – patron of classes and gallery sales, part-time employee, instructor, board member when it was managed by Friends of Multi Arts, and most recently as a continuing patron and occasional instructor. If I was to summarize my feelings about its current incarnation it would be to say it is the best it has ever been.
I feel very sad that Ms. Couch has chosen the path of adversary for Prairie Arts Center. If only she had ever entertained the thought that what OSU brought to the equation would help improve not only the business operations of running a community art center, but would also be able to expand and adjust the creative needs to meet an ever-changing community – including a pandemic. I also believe she suffers under the misguided belief that the arts center is managed under the auspices of the City of Stillwater – they are technically only landlords. It’s only through the generosity and farsightedness of OSU that funding has been provided to support a mission of being a true “community arts center.” And they’ve done so with transparency and professionalism, which was sorely lacking during the tenure under Friends of Multi Arts Center.
I debated contradicting several of the other claims Ms. Couch made, some of which are opinions rather than actual facts, but instead decided to invite Ms. Couch to come actually take a class or workshop there and experience first-hand the vibrant, creative atmosphere while also receiving high-level instruction for a modest affordable price. If the current class offerings aren’t to her taste, then maybe one of the Art Partners sessions would be – contrary to her interpretation of that, they aren’t lessons held independently of the center – they are PART of the center’s offerings, when a demand isn’t enough for a class but thus allows a student to learn a chosen media in a focused one-one-one setting for a very affordable cost. (And I have personally taught as an art partner and have also benefited as a student of an art partner.)
And if even that doesn’t suit her taste, then come meet with me at the arts center and let’s enjoy a cup of coffee sitting in the Art Shop (a wonderful creation where donated new and used art supplies are sold to the public for a fraction of the cost!) and discuss our philosophies in a positive, problem-solving way. (I’m assuming, based on her commitment to criticize its operations since OSU’s tenure, that she is a supporter of the arts???)
Come find out first-hand about this gem in the community known as Prairie Arts Center. It’s always easier to coach from the couch.
Barbara Mintmire
Stillwater
To the editor:
Congratulations to everyone who makes the Prairie Arts Center such a welcoming and fun place to spend time.
My experiences at the PAC have included taking classes, teaching, being challenged by new ideas and, best of all, growing new friendships. The people I meet there are all ages from all walks of life. Few cities have art centers that offer such a broad range of services as ours. Simply put, our community art center improves quality of life in Stillwater. So I would like to thank Director Rebecca Brienen, Manager Meghan Brasuell and the rest of the PAC team whose creativity and dedication to art education give us all a vibrant and growing art center. And kudos to our City Council for renewing the contract with OSU. Their foresight makes it all possible.
