Jerry Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
I watched in horrifying fascination while Mr. Trump put Vice President Pence in charge of protecting Americans from the potential spread of the deadly Coronavirus.
It follows a pattern in which our Know Nothing Leader eschews expertise, contradicts informed experts, and goes with his gut to convince us of ... what? It would appear that he wants to assure us that the miserable week for the stock market is just a mirage. He doesn’t seem to care that an ill-prepared America could suffer greatly from this latest attack by mother nature.
To make Pence’s job easier, we citizens will be briefed about the spread of this disease only with information adjudged to be “correct” by the White House. I guess that means the disease warriors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be shut down and sent packing if they utter words that aren’t approved by Mr. Trump. If not sent packing, will they be sent to re-education centers?
It wouldn’t be such a big deal if Pence had any positive experience in disease control. Unfortunately, his actions over the needle exchange program for combating HIV in Indiana only made the problem worse and led to many unwarranted deaths. He also famously stated that smoking cigarettes doesn’t kill people.
My memory is long enough to remember the line of baloney we were fed when Iran fired several missiles into an American military installation. We were first told that there had been little damage and no casualties. That morphed to an assessment that a few soldiers had been complaining about headaches. Mr. Trump assured us that these complaints were only about headaches and not serious. This grew to about 10 soldiers with mild headaches. Finally, we learned that over 100 soldiers were being treated for concussions and traumatic brain injuries, with never an admission from the White House that Trump had gotten it wrong. Apparently, his reality is whatever he says it is.
There is a distinct pattern to these responses. First, we are lied to about the seriousness of the event. Then, when a few Republicans join the Democrats in waving a red flag, we are told that further thought means we should assign a totally unqualified person to take the reins and manage the situation. We are then prevented from getting accurate information either by stonewalling or by filtering all the information through the Trump propaganda machine.
Stack this on top of the beheading of the Director of National Intelligence because Congress was briefed on the intel that points to Russia working for Trump’s re-election. Mr. Trump exacerbated this by replacing the DNI with an unqualified Trump propagandist with no discernible experience in Intelligence.
Are there no qualified people willing to work for the White House? I’ll remind us that the head of the Personnel Office for the White House is Trump’s former body man. To really rub our noses in it, we learn that the second in command of the Personnel Office is a 23-year-old undergraduate who has caught Trump’s eye.
We need a president who cares more about protecting America and Americans than the effect everything has on his bottom line. We need an administration that values competence, knowledge, and integrity. We desperately need anyone but Donald J. Trump.
