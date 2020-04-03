To the editor:
Wednesday was my eighth great-grand baby’s first birthday. Although I’ll be 79 in a few months and have a stay at home order from our governor, I just had to see baby Jason. I called my granddaughter, who lives
Here in Stillwater, and ask if I could stop by for a few minutes on my way home
From the grocery store. We agreed for her to bring Jason outside and comply with the distance criteria in place at this time. My heart thrilled to see the biggest smile on Jason’s face and see how he was so proud of himself as he toddled around in the yard. Although it was so wonderful to see him, I wanted so much to hold him and shower him with hugs & kisses! At Christmas this year, a family member gave me a really neat wooden sign that says,”Nene Never Runs Out of Kisses & Hugs.”
Children have always been one of the greatest joys in my life. As the mother of 4 living children, grandmother of 13, plus many extended ones, and nine great-grandchildren, I’ve always loved to display my affections to them all. Now I’m having to social distance and it is the one thing I’m really having a hard time with. When I was teaching first grade in Pawnee, Okla., I went to a work shop on appropriate behavior with young children. It turned out to be on social distancing and how to “turn out” of a child’s hug. Before leaving the work shop, I got up and told the instructor, “If I was forced to comply with this procedure, it would be the last day of my teaching career.” Thankfully, this concept was never put into place in my school and I continued to teach 1st graders for many more years.
I believe we’re all having to deal with social distancing and inter-actions,in one way or the other, at this time. Let’s admit it! We all need to experience some kind of touch or feel close to someone or something. Thankfully, I can still hold and love on my precious Sadie girl, a 15 year old miniature Sheltie dog. Two days ago, Sadie couldn’t get up in the morning. I took her to the Veterinarian and as she lifted her out of my arms, I proceeded to start crying like a baby. Thirty minutes later, the doctor came out to the car with Sadie in her arms. She was suffering with arthritic problems, but would recover with medication. What a relief and joy.
We’re all being put to the test on how to deal with something most of us have never experienced. We all need to feel loved in some way. There are a lot of suggestions on how to obtain this very basic human need. I’m learning to
COUNT MY BLESSINGS INSTEAD OF WHAT I CAN’T HAVE RIGHT NOW.
