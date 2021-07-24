Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
The Payne County Republican Party will host a public symposium titled The Truth About Critical Race Theory. Dr. James Taylor will present a penetrating PowerPoint presentation that reveals the basic elements of the social philosophy which is also known as Social Emotional Learning.
Dr. James Taylor is an educator, speaker, author, and consultant who is recognized nationally as an authority on AIDS Prevention. He began speaking to audiences in 1977.
He speaks on a variety of issues to meet the needs of audiences across Oklahoma. He resides in Norman, with his wife Rapheala, where he is the Pastor of Christ’s Church of Norman. He has been in ministry since 1977.
This important event will be held at the Stillwater Community Center LAC Room on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.
The public is invited.
