Robert J. McCracken
Stillwater
To the editor:
The editorial you dragged in from Chicago displayed an ignorance beyond comprehension in his cute depiction of the events surrounding Jan. 6. His remarks defy reason and reality. He should buy an old-fashioned dictionary and use it. He does not seem to understand the difference between a coup and a protest.
All he would have to do is tell us why a mob of unarmed citizens would attack an armed adversary – the Capitol Police – to seize power from our government. Only the wildest imagination could conjure up that intent. Particularly since they were clearly expressing disapproval of the results of an election.
Did the protest get out of hand? Yes. Did the protest change anything? No. Did the protest provide fodder for more governmental foolishness? Yes; you’re witnessing it from a Congressional committee that’s not interested in addressing real problems – like crime and protecting an international border. And, by the way, President Trump was indeed responsible for stirring up his supporters and encouraging them to march on the Capitol. However, he did not advocate the violent and illegal seizure of power from the government of the United States. Period. The protest is universally condemned and best described as foolish and idiotic.
As an aside, does your self-described hypocrisy enthusiast from Chicago ever discuss the wanton destruction of American life in his home town and the city leaders unwillingness to do something about it?
