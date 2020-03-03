John Boyd
Stillwater
To the editor:
Concerning your Sunday “Our View – Coronavirus is no hoax”
Your Trump Derangement Syndrome is showing. The hoax here is you and your cupcake media friends implying that POTUS DJT said the disease was a hoax or that he responded to a hoax. The media/DNC immediately held this out as Trump’s fault, criticized his handling and tried to create a panic with you following right along – that is the hoax. You should be ashamed to further this notion. President Trump’s response was historically quick when compared to other similar situations and very effective.
Elections matter and you lost – get over it because you are losing again 2020 – MAGA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.