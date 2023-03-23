Leslie Imboden
Stillwater
To the editor:
Placing blame and finger pointing are to politicians as bacon is to bears.
They can’t resist it, and they can’t get enough of it.
Generally, I support Tom Cole, but on the Wuhan/COVID thing I am afraid he has been seduced by the dark side. Him and every one of his fellow US Congressmen.
And why not?
There can be no political downside.
It’s a fact. The Chinese don’t vote here. But does anyone actually believe we are going to be able to do anything different about COVID, or any future virus, because we managed to pin the origins of COVID on a Chinese lab?
Come on, guys. That’s just cheap political theater.
