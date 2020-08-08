Craig Maile
Stillwater
To the editor:
I’d like to respond to some comments in a recent letter by Mr. Garringer of Coyle. He stated that the president created jobs for African Americans at a “record pace” and reduced unemployment. According to NPR, unemployment rates had been falling for long before Trump took office. Those rates do not appear to have gained speed, implying that Trump did nothing specific to change the unemployment rate (before the Covid-19 pandemic). Per NPR, the unemployment rates for both African Americans and Hispanics have been falling relatively steadily since around 2010, early in President Obama’s administration. Trump singled out those unemployment rates, but they haven’t changed in any remarkable way, relative to other groups’ unemployment rates.
Mr. Garringer also said that the president brought aid to Black colleges. According to Inside Higher Ed, the administration’s record with respect to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) is mixed. The president claimed to have “saved” them. In fact, bipartisan legislation called the FUTURE Act was enacted after months of negotiation in Congress. This Act made some annual STEM funding permanent at HBCUs and other institutions. On some specific issues, the administration has supported the wider sector of minority-serving institutions. However, the administration has also repeatedly sought to cut higher education and scientific research funding, some of which would disproportionately affect HBCU students.
Mr. Garringer discussed the “big complaint” about police brutality. Protesting brutality by any public servant toward the people he or she serves rises above the level of a “complaint.” It requires united action toward systemic reform 50 years after landmark civil rights legislation. According to Statista, a top business data platform, the trend of fatal police shootings in the United States seems to be increasing. Additionally, the rate of fatal police shootings among Black Americans was much higher than that for any other ethnicity.
Finally, the writer referred to the “NBA propaganda machine.” Athletes have taken a knee in support of equity and equal justice around the world. Their support seems to transcend any single sport. Clearly, it is an issue that resonates among people across America and beyond.
