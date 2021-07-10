Riley Flack
Stillwater
To the editor:
Inquiring minds may wonder--has CRT made its way into SPS?
I attended the SPS board meeting on 6/8/21 where I listened to discussions regarding a soon-to-be new administrative role within the district whose job title and main function will be “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
While discussing this new admin role, I listened to Superintendent Marc Moore ponder “how do we get a workforce that matches the students that we serve?” In-case that isn’t clear--he was talking about color. As if color is a matter of supreme importance that must be managed. The color of people. Think about that for a moment…
I also listened to our newly elected but previous board member Marshall Baker plead with the other board members stating, “we must center the voices of the ones who this will effect.” One must assume he is talking about non-whites and therefore if you are white, your voice is to NOT be centered or considered with as much weight. Again, ponder that for a moment…
Mr. Baker also pontificated when discussing this new CRT position, “I just wonder if there could be a merged mission here and also help performance levels.” This question begs a few more questions. 1-Why are we hiring a position that Mr. Baker fully admits is not intended to help students learn? 2-Why does Mr. Baker think students who are not white need performance help? Does he think non-whites are less smart? Are non-whites a victim of white privilege and in need of a diversity and inclusion administrative savior?
This fixation on color is teaching our kids that they are either oppressed and therefore a victim, or they are an oppressor and to be blamed for others supposed victim status. Of course neither is true and we must stand up against this false dilemma.
Whether they acknowledge or realize this, it is objectively the case that SPS is peddling CRT. We must call this out for what it is – Anti-American, Anti-God, Anti-reality racism. Please join me in combating this by coming to our school board meetings and calling this out. We are their boss. They are spending our money. This sanctioned racism is in its early stages here at SPS, but if not halted it will have insidious and extreme consequences. Our kids and community deserve better.
The abhorrently racist, unredeemable, Marxist ideology known as critical theory has officially crept its way into Stillwater Public Schools.
Stand up. It is time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.