Rick Dunham
Stillwater
To the editor:
One significant ripple effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic is a dramatic increase in the use of web-based teleconferencing applications such as Zoom or Google Hangouts. Zoom, for instance, has seen a 1900% increase in users since December 2019. We now use teleconferencing applications for nearly every interaction, whether we’re conducting a business meeting or simply trying to visit with friends and family. Increased use of teleconferencing comes with a significant list of new threats and challenges we all must face. Here are some cyber security best practices to protect yourself:
First, utilize strong passwords with a variety of different characters. Passwords like “123456”, “Password” or even “GoPokes12!!” are easily exploitable by cyber criminals.
Many web browsers offer a random password generator and I encourage everyone to use these functions and store them somewhere separate from your computer.
Second, avoid sharing downloadable files through teleconferencing applications if possible. Many files contain malicious code that enables a hacker to access passwords stored on your computer and allows a cyber criminal or even a hostile country to access your data, personal information, or bank account.
Third, get in the habit of using two-factor authentication. An example of two-factor authentication is a website that has you input your login ID, password, then sends a number via text to your phone that you must then input to your computer to complete the login.
Social distancing is an important practice. Digital collaboration is a critical aspect to preventing the spread of the pandemic and, for better or worse, now a part of our daily lives. Include these security practices into your web-based interactions and protect yourselves, your data, and your personal information.
My name is Rick Dunham, I am a 15-year military veteran, will complete a MA in International Relations with an emphasis on National Security in June 2020, and I’m running to represent you at the Oklahoma Capitol as your State Senator. If you have any cyber security-related questions, please feel free to reach out to me at info@rick4ok.com or at 405-355-3377.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.