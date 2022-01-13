Kevin Mussett
Stillwater
To the editor:
The intent of this letter is to correct the misconceptions and inaccuracies of the Letter to the Editor written by Brian Kahn published in the News Press January 8th re: the city’s installation of signs stating that “Bicycles may use full lane. Change lanes to pass.”
The signs are an abbreviated compilation of state laws to make drivers aware that, while cyclists are required to ride as close to the right as is safe, they may use the entire lane to avoid hazards such as potholes, broken pavement, road kill, parked vehicles, limbs, trash containers, etc. These hazards can exist even where there is a designated bike lane and cyclists can move from the bike lane and make use of the full lane to avoid such hazards. This is stated in Chapter 11 of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Drivers Manual.
Changing lanes to pass is stated in HB2453 which states that “Passing vehicles are required to change lanes to pass a bicycle on multi-lane roads, and permits crossing the center line on two lane roadways in no passing zones if safe. This law went into effect November 1, 2021.
Mr. Kahn expressed concern that his (our) tax dollars were wasted to create these signs. NO city revenues were used to purchase the signs! The signs were made available by a contribution to the City of Stillwater.
