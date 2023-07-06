Dana Cole
Stillwater
To the editor:
I enjoy walking my dog around Boomer Lake from time to time. Lately, I have been passed on the left by bicyclists at a fairly high rate of speed.
They give no warning the way they used to. My dog is very good about staying on the far-right side of the trail, but if, for example, he spots a squirrel to the left, I don’t know what might happen. If he darts to the left, the bicycle will be damaged and the cyclist most likely injured, not to mention what might happen to the dog and to me.
So cyclists, PLEASE “PING” OR CALL OUT A WARNING! Again, this is for your safety, not just mine and my dog’s (and others walking their dogs).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.