Jeff Pickens
Stillwater
To the editor:
Sen. Romney, I am a registered independent. I did not vote for Clinton or Trump. Bless you Brother Romney. I love you for your honesty and patriotism. I will be registering Republican soon. I believe you stood up against a coalition of corruption. Thank you for standing up for equal justice and the security of our nation. I believe many of your fellow Republicans are harboring a criminal and unrepentant liar. Spiritually, I believe you stood in the light of love and legally stood up for our supreme law.
Please help us call the president out as a coward if he will not debate William Weld. If he is such a law enforcement president, he should be proud to debate the great republican Gov. William Weld. He has the top law enforcement credentials of all candidates. He was a Deputy Attorney General for Ronald Reagan. Help us call Dishonest Donald out. Force him onto the debate stage before the general election. Once again, I love you for your brave patriotism and stand for the truth. I believe you are one of our great leaders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.