Dennis Gronquist
Stillwater
To the editor:
In an ideal world, the ability to respect the definition of words would not have political connotations. However, in the distorted political world we live in, everything has both conservative and liberal interpretations that sometimes have direct opposite meanings.
The idea that Democratic Socialism is something new, good, and we need the change is insane. Seriously, the idea was conceived and implemented about 70 years ago in the DPRK (North Korea) and it is still working. If you like it, go there.
Now, democratic party politics has seemingly redefined the word negotiate to something to do with giving or gifting away our freedoms. In the common sense world the art of negotiation takes two parties and quid pro quo, “This for that”, is achieved when both parties get something for their sacrifice. Ideally, both win. However, when the deep state gets involved in corruption in places like Ukraine, they openly violate our constitution. The president is given the power over foreign policy. Please, Get over it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.