Madeline Moore
Stillwater
To the editor:
Since the closing of asylums in 2005, the incarceration rates have increased with those that are mentally disabled; because there was no replacement for the asylums, the mentally disabled lost a safe place with psychiatric care and became more involved in crime.
The word asylum tends to have a negative connotation associated with it due to the state psychiatric hospitals that were treating patients inhumanely (Lamb et. al. 2016).
Asylums are the complete opposite of a psychiatric hospital, think of it as a nursing home but for those who have a mental disability for all ages. This is a place of protection, and with the closing of these facilities the mentally ill who cannot take care of themselves, or have the cognitive function, are now on the streets.
Mental health disabilities that are more taxing such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and some serious cases of depression and anxiety can be more prevalent due to the added stress of the prison/jail environments.
The staff is also not trained to deal with people who are more sensitive to some actions; they are trained to detain aggressive and assertive criminals, not someone having a panic attack. Psychiatric hospitals and correctional facilities provide structure and some assistance for those in need, however, they do not provide the therapeutic orientation needed for those with serious mental disabilities (Lamb et. al. 2016).
Refunding asylums would benefit the community, the correctional facilities, and the person by giving them a safe place to heal and cope with their illness, removing them from stressful situations within a prison/jail and lessens the worry of those within the community.
Another alternative would be to make therapy and psychiatric help readily available and train staff to deal with and recognize those that need more assistance adjusting to their new surroundings.
