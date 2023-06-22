Bobbie Aupperle
Stillwater
To the editor:
The Democrats have a picture of a bathroom with a sack of paper strewn about.
Mar-a-Lago bathrooms are spotless. A guest can use them anytime; they are spotless. Biden sent the FBI to break the lock on Trump papers that were for his Presidential library. They were secure until the FBI broke the lock. People were allowed to read them who are not authorized to see Top Secret.
With George Soros paying millions to liberal lawyers, it is a bribe because he tells them what to do. Alvin Bragg received a bribe, so he should lose his license.
Democrats mishandled the documents.
