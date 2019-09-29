William T. Bradley
Stillwater
To the editor:
A long time ago, I remember a saying that said you had to be first with the most to get ahead. It seems that the Democratic Party tries to follow this philosophy but they always seem to get the second part wrong.
Take the Mueller investigation, for example. It didn’t make the grade. Now it’s impeachment. The leadership of the Democratic Party might be composed of intelligent people but they are completely void of any common sense.
It seems that they would realize when you are first with the accusations and have none of the truth required for the second part, that your backside is really hanging out and like socialism, it sure ain’t pretty.
