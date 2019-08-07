George Rosiere, 92, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Stillwater, OK. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation.
Beatrice Mooreland passed on August 2, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Mount Olive in Cushing. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Palmer Marler Funeral Home.
Glenn (Bill) William Friend, 69, died Wednesday, 7/31/2019, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Visitation: Saturday 9:00am-8:00pm with family greeting guests from 5-7pm. Graveside service Tuesday, 8/6/19, 11:00am, Oak Hill Cemetery, Kirkwood, Missouri. Arrangements: Dighton Marler Funeral Home, Stillwater.
