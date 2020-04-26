Lisa Mantini
Stillwater
To the editor:
Letters such as the one from Bryon Mills today praising Trump continue to shock me. To Trump, the Presidency is nothing more than the “Donald Trump Show,” his chance to bask in the limelight and enjoy the adoration of folks like Mills.
Did you hear him speculate about inhaling bleach or disinfectant to cure the coronavirus?
Please believe that he is a complete ignoramus who only wants publicity and who does not have your best interest at heart. If you follow his advice, it will kill you.
He would never allow anyone in his family to attempt any such thing. Any one of his medical experts who speaks honestly about this will be fired, so they hold their tongues to keep working to save the American people in other ways.
Trump will go down as the worst and most dangerous president in American history.
