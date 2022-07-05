Dana Cole
Stillwater
To the editor:
I’m told that Clarence Thomas and his ilk on the Supreme Court are “originalists.” That is, they believe in a strict interpretation of the Constitution as it was originally intended at the time it and its amendments were written. OK, fine. Let’s take a look at two hot-button issues today, gun control and abortion, and see how original interpretation works out.
People who are against any form of gun control rely on the 2nd Amendment for their arguments.
The 2nd Amendment was ratified in December of 1791. It states, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Pretty straightforward, and looking at the Amendment from an originalist point of view, two things come immediately to mind. First, I suppose it’s possible that the Army (which, by the way, didn’t exist in 1791) could be in such dire straits that the government would be forced to call up civilians to join a militia and bring their firearms to help the army out. Seems far-fetched but like I said, I suppose it’s possible. But what did the word “arms” mean in 1791? The most advanced firearms at the time were front-loading flintlock muskets and pistols that a skilled shooter could fire at the rate of about 4 rounds per minute. These arms had smooth bores, no rifling (lands and grooves), and they fired round balls, not bullets. So, sorry, but originalists can’t bring their hunting rifles, automatic pistols, or assault-style rifles, because when the amendment was originally ratified, those did not exist.
Now, moving on to abortion . . . hmm, I can’t find anything about abortion in the Constitution.
So, sorry originalists, there’s nothing there to support your beliefs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.